Comedian Darrel Dookoo hospitalised

Comedian Darrel Dookoo is hospitalised at West Shore Medical private hospital, Cocorite.

In a public Facebook post on July 27, Dookoo said he got up that morning unable to breathe.

He said he was being treated for a heart attack.

The post added, “I’m being treated like a king, coming out soon. Thank you for all the love support and prayer.

“I should have been dead but for God,” it said.

The comedian is very active on social media platforms. He is the owner and managing director of Darrel Dookoo Productions Network.