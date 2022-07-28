Claxton Bay resident near quarry criticises EMBD statement

FILE PHOTO: Diamond Road, Claxton Bay, resident Giles Garcia points to a home damaged by landslips on Sunday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

While the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) said it is very concerned about the safety of Claxton Bay residents affected by a major landslip near the Coco Road Quarry, the affected residents think otherwise.

"EMBD does not have us at heart based on their actions. Quarrying is still happening," said Giles Garcia.

He and his family became homeless on September 15, 2021, when rapid land movement caused his home to slide and collapse down a hill with its contents inside. Several nearby houses are in danger of collapsing.

In July 2020, EMBD opened the sandpit quarry for business. Residents have blamed quarrying for the landslip.

On Wednesday, a statement from EMBD referred to "certain misleading" comments via media reports about the ongoing negotiations with the affected residents of Diamond Road in Claxton Bay.

In April, the statement said, EMBD considered the safety and well-being of the affected residents and advised them to relocate given the risks associated with the impending wet season.

EMBD said in recognising the distress that this situation has caused, offered to pay the residents the cost of alternative accommodation together with the costs of temporarily relocating for six months, while discussions could be held to find a permanent relocation solution for the residents.

"Regrettably, that offer of assistance, which was made based on advice from expert valuators, was not taken up by any of the residents. Nonetheless, the offer remains open for acceptance should any of the residents choose to avail themselves of it," the statement said.

"In May, EMBD was informed that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services offered substantial assistance to the residents in the form of counselling support, rental assistance grant, household items grant, clothing assistance grant, and emergency food support."

It added that EMBD received information that, to date, all but one of the residents declined to accept the rental assistance grant.

"EMBD has also been separately engaged in the process of negotiations with attorneys for the residents to arrive at a timely and beneficial solution to the situation at hand. These good faith discussions are still ongoing and EMBD is awaiting further information from those attorneys to progress the discussions."

The EMBD said it had hoped to be much further along in the negotiations by now but it remained open to reaching an amicable resolution for the safety of the residents.

In response to the latest statement, Garcia accused the state entity of not negotiating in good faith.

"Their offer is unacceptable, and our lawyers are negotiating for a better one. Up to now, EMBD never give us a report of their findings on the soil testing in the area," Garcia said.

Garcia recalled that the letters EMBD gave to residents in April titled "urgent relocation" had no mention about paying them the cost of alternative accommodation together with the costs of temporarily relocating for a period of six months.

"That part is not true. If we had heard that, we would have gone ahead with that offer. The letter said more landslips could happen because of the magnitude of the existing landslip and the expected rains in the wet season," Garcia said.

"EMBD said they would have spoken with representatives from HDC. That has failed. The Social Development Minister, Donna Cox, visited and promised to write to Pennelope Beckles, then Housing and Urban Development Minister. I keep calling to find out what is going on and cannot get a response."

Garcia said he took up the offer for rental assistance from the ministry. He lived in the now-destroyed house with his wife and her two adult children.

"I got three months’ rent within a period of nine months. I got for one month. They skipped two months, and then I got two months’ rent in one. My rent is $2,400 monthly and not $2,500, which is the amount the ministry offers," he added.

Last week after heavy rains, two damaged houses began showing more gaping cracks.

Since September, two families cleared their homes, fearing their properties could crumble with them inside.

Attorney Prakash Ramadhar is representing the Garcia family and five other families.