Woodbrook cops warn limers, residents: Secure your cars better

File photo: Ariapita Avenue.

Woodbrook police say Toyota Aquas and Axios are the two vehicles most targeted by a ring of car thieves in the area and are calling on the public to support the police by better securing their cars.

Senior police said while they were continuing to investigate car thefts and boosting their own visibility to deter thieves, it was still a challenge to tackle the thefts, given the layout of the area.

One officer said five cars were stolen last week, two of them during mas band Tribe's street theatre event on Ariapita Avenue, last Friday.

He said last month close to 30 Toyota Aquas and Axios were stolen.

Of these 30, he said the police were able to find ten.

"What's happening is people are parking their cars on these side streets off of (Ariapita) Avenue and walking towards the bars to lime, and by the time they get back, they realise the cars are missing.

"These bandits seldom steal cars directly off the avenue, so they wait around in these dark areas to see cars that are left alone, and it's very easy for them to break open, because a lot of them aren't equipped with GPS tracking or a locking mechanism on the engine."

The officer urged the public to invest in added security features for their cars and make more effort to park in well-lit, busy areas.

He said it was usually limers who were targeted by the thieves, as residents usually park their cars in their driveways.

He also warned drivers to avoid leaving valuables on the seats of their cars in full view of passers-by.

Referring to an incident over the weekend when a woman left her purse containing $4,000 in cash in her car, which was parked on Ana Street, he said people should be more careful to take their valuables with them or hide them in the car.

"Anyone can pass and just look inside your car and steal whatever you have there.

"We have people leaving their cellphones on seats and their wallets on the dashboard of the car and going about their business.

"We are doing our part but the public has to meet us halfway too."

He said the police would continue to patrol the side streets, but it was difficult, given the number of streets and limers visiting the area on Friday and Saturday nights.