Windwards beat Trinidad and Tobago by 28 runs in Rising Stars U17

The Windward Islands moved to pole position on the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship table on Wednesday after securing a 28-run fourth-round victory over Trinidad and Tobago at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Sent in to bat, Stephan Pascal’s quick-fire opening knock of 78 partnered with Tarrique Edwards’ unbeaten 72 propelled the Windward Islands to 191/4 after 20 overs.

TT, in response, were restricted to 163/8, although Kyle Ramdoo (56) and Andrew Rambarran (55) tried valiantly to notch the win.

Pascal led from the front in the Windward Islands’ innings and smashed 78 from 48 balls (four sixes and six fours). Edwards also showed no mercy for the TT bowlers as his 72 not out came from just 37 balls (seven sixes and two fours).

Topping the bowling for TT was Rikki Ragonanan (2/31) while Abdullah Cambridge (1/27) and Fareez Ali (1/29) also chipped in.

Ramdoo got his 56 in 45 balls (one six and two fours) while Rambarran scored 55 off 32 balls (three sixes and six fours).

Pascal also shone with the ball as he picked up 2/9 with Luke Wilson (2/20) and Solomon Bascombe (2/33) also among the wickets.

The win for the Windward Islands saw them become the only Caribbean territory to win three of four matches. TT, Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica have two wins and Leeward Islands one, with one match – a T20 on Wednesday evening – remaining.

Other CWI Rising Stars U17 Round Four Results

LEEWARD ISLANDS 158/9 – Michael Palmer 88, Brent Joseph 16; Bruce Vincent 3/41, Mavendra Dindyal 2/28 vs GUYANA 89/9 – Alvon Mohabir 24, Jadon Campbell 22; Micah McKenzie 3/11, Wilden Cornwall 3/15, Nathan Edward 2/26. Leewards won by 69 runs.

BARBADOS 127/9 – Nathan Sealy 45, Joshua Dorne 18; Deshawn James 2/19, Reon Edwards 2/21, Nashane Meade 2/29 vs JAMAICA 114 (19.4) – Brian Barnes 39, Adrian Weir 35; Jatario Prescod 3/15, Jaden Lorde 2/24, Rashad Worrell 2/27. Barbados won by 13 runs.