West Indies swept 3-0 by India in ODI series

India's Shubman Gill looks to play a shot during the third and final one day international match against the West Indies, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, Trinidad, on Wednesday. - Sureash Cholai

INDIA completed a 3-0 sweep against West Indies with a 119-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-affected third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

There were two lengthy rain delays during the India innings.

The first interruption came with India 115/1 after 24 overs. After the match was shortened to a 40-over contest rain stopped play again with India 225/3 in 36 overs.

India never got to resume their innings as Shubman Gill was left stranded on 98 not out. India captain Shikhar Dhawan struck 58 and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 44. Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr took 2/57 in eight overs for West Indies.

West Indies, set a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, lost wickets regularly and were all out for 137 in 26 overs.

Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran both scored 44, but it was not enough.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the best bowler for India grabbing 4/17 in four overs. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (2/14) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) grabbed two wickets each.

The five-match T20 series bowls off on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, at 10.30 am.