Video: Tribute on anniversary of 1990 attempted coup

Activist Wendell Eversley paid tribute to those who died 32 years ago during the attempted coup on July 27 1990.

Also present was Pastor Clive Dottin, councillor Samuel Sankar and Afeisha Caballero (daughter of Loraine Caballero who was one of the two women killed.

Eversley laid a wreath at eternal flame, Red House, Port of Spain July 27.

Video by Jeff K Mayers

Revisit our story Six days of terror: The 1990 attempted coup 30 years later published in 2020.