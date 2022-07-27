Valley Boys, Misfits win in Norman’s cricket

Misfit’s batsman Nicholas Boodeo attempts a huge hit in a match against Rampage in the Norman’s Windball 12-over Cricket League 2022 at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua, on Saturday. - Sureash Cholai

VALLEY Boys and Misfits were among the winning teams when the Norman’s Windball 12-over Cricket League continued at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

Valley Boys scored 117/9 batting first in their 12 overs with Aaron Alfred lashing 39 and Uthman Muhammad chipping in with 18. Daniel Wint was the chief destroyer for Club House with 4/24.

In reply, Club House could only muster 91/9 with Jalani Cupid scoring 28. Muhammad returned with the ball to snatch 2/9 as Valley Boys won by 26 runs.

In another match, Misfits defeated Rampage by 22 runs. Nicholas Boodeo struck 34 to guide Misfits to 76/6 and in response Rampage could only manage 54/6. Kyle Ojoe was the best bowler for Misfits with 2/4.

Matches were also held on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Saturday

Premier Division

Misfits 76/6 - Nicholas Boodeo 34 vs Rampage 54/6 - Rishi Barathsing 16, Jacob la Rode 11; Kyle Ojoe 2/4. Misfits won by 22 runs.

XIL 42 - Ryan Valentine 3/10, Shaquille Hingwan 2/2 vs Lumber Boys 44/3 - Rikki Ramlakan 26 not out. Lumber Boys won by seven wickets

Valley Boys 117/9 - Aaron Alfred 39, Uthman Muhammad 18; Daniel Wint 4/24 vs Club House 91/9 - Jalani Cupid 28; U Muhammad 2/9. Valley Boys won by 26 runs.

Police 100/7 - David John 31 not out, Joshua Ragbir 12; Wazir Mackoon 2/13 vs Level Up 29 - Lendl Simmons 3/6, Andy Gosyne 3/7. Police won by 71 runs.

Sunday

Premier Division

Limerz 82/6 - Suresh Basdeo 19, Backaron Singh 14; Ashick Mohammed 3/20 vs It Doh matter 31/7 - Ryan Ramoutar 10; Asif Mohammed 2/1, Backaron Singh 2/2. Limerz won by 51 runs

Level All Stars 62/2 - Nishan Rahim 18; Kris Samlal 2/10 vs Take and Pass 56 - Jolon Williams 10; Richard Siewah 3/8, Keshore Boodoo 3/10. Levels All Stars won by seven runs

Strike Force 49/6 - Kerwin Gonzales 11, Rocky Jacobs 10 vs More Fire 52/1 - Stephen Wharwood 26 not out, Brandon Ramdial 15 not out. More Fire won by nine wickets

Over-40 Divsion

Furniture Boys 88/8 - Everald Smith 27, Adrian Ramcharitar 10; Roy Rogers 2/14 vs Club House 52/2 - Reynold Roach 20, Frankie Paul 14; Terrance Tinto 2/5. Furniture Boys by 51 runs

Max Out 28/9 - Roger Mootoo 2/3 vs Anthrax 31/1 - Sunil Boodansingh 25 not out. Anthrax won by nine wickets