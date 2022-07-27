TT defeat Leewards in CWI Rising Stars U-17s

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago defeated Leeward Islands by 50 runs, under the Duckworth-Lewis method, in the third round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-17 Super50 Championships.

Batting first, in a rain-affected match at the PowerGen Ground in Penal, TT closed their innings on 204 runs for seven wickets off 42 overs.

Olando James led the way with 79 (97 deliveries, four sixes) while Andrew Rambaran had 29, Fareez Ali 26 not out and Kavir Boodoosingh 26. Nathan Edward claimed four wickets for 28 runs for the Leeward Islands.

In reply, the Leewards, who were set a revised target of 201, were 86/6 after 21.1 overs when rain brought a halt to proceedings.

Jewel Andrew made 20 for the Leewards, while Rikki Ragoonanan (2/8) and Aadian Racha (2/22) did the damage with the ball for TT.

Guyana’s unbeaten run came to an end, as they were spanked by nine wickets, by Jamaica, at the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal.

Guyana were bundled out for 112 off 35.3 overs, with captain Alvin Mahabir topscoring with 27, while extras contributed 26.

Tamarie Redwood took 3/27 and Marlon Williams 2/10 for Jamaica.

In their response, Jamaica raced to 116/1 in only 13.5 overs, courtesy of an unbroken second-wicket stand of 110 between opener Adrian Weir (52 off 41 balls with five fours and four sixes) and captain Jordan Johnson (50 off 39 balls with nine fours and a six).

Windward Islands hammered defending champions Barbados by 134 runs at Gilbert Park, California.

In a game reduced to 41-overs-per-side due to rain, Windwards, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, reached 207/7.

Captain Divonie Joseph was the leading scorer for the Windwards with 76 (101 balls, four fours and a six), while Stephan Pascal made 44 and Tarrique Edward hit 32. Pacers Jaden Lorde (3/46) and Jatario Prescod (2/35) were the main wicket-takers for Barbados.

Solomon Bascombe took 4/13 and Luke Wilson 3/17 as Barbados, who were set a revised target of 212, were skittled out for 77 off 21.1 overs.

Akeem McColin was the only batsman to reach double figures, with 33.

The final day of the tournament will be contested on Wednesday, with each team playing a pair of T20 matches.

Wednesday’s Fixtures -

Round 4 (starting at 9 am) - TT vs Windward Islands, National Cricket Centre, Couva; Jamaica vs Barbados, Inshan Ali Park, Preysal; Guyana vs Leeward Islands, Gilbert Park, California.

Round 5 (starting at 2 pm) - Jamaica vs Leeward Islands, Inshan Ali Park; Guyana vs Windward Islands, Gilbert Park; TT vs Barbados, National Cricket Centre.