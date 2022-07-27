Tobago Chicas notch fourth straight win in WoLF Ascension

File photo by Roger Jacob

TOBAGO CHICAS notched their fourth straight win in the TT WoLF (Women’s League Football) Ascension Football League on Sunday.

At the Plymouth Recreation Ground, Chicas cruised past Black Panthers 7-1.

Tsaianne Leander registered a hat-trick, as she found the back of the net in the sixth, 20th and 70th minutes.

Neicha Hercules struck twice, in the 25th and 35th, while J’Eleisha Alexander (third) and Njemile Charles (21st) chipped in with one apiece. Carissa Cowan got the lone item for Black Panthers, in the 24th.

Other Results –

Eastern Conference:

At La Horquetta Recreation Ground (July 23): POLICE (1) - Anique Walker 65th vs LA HORQUETTA RANGERS (0).

Northern Conference:

At Blanchisseuse Secondary Ground (July 23): QUEEN’S PARK (5) - Orielle Martin 53rd, 69th; Jessica Harrigan 60th; Brittany Mahabir 65th; Ashley Alonzo 86th vs NORTH COAST (1) - Starr Humphreys 11th.

At Patna Recreation Ground, Diego Martin (July 24): DEFENCE FORCE (5) - Shanelle Arjoon 1st; Tamika Isaac 26th; Aaliyah Prince 66th; Tanika Dann 71st; Jalene Sobers 72nd vs DIEGO MARTIN (1) - Akilah Crawford 13th.

South/Central Conference:

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium (July 23): ST AUGUSTINE (11) - Faith Alexander 2nd; Breana Smith 8th, 54th, 55th, 65th, 67th; Ebony Danclair 12th og; Luann Craig 22nd; Patrice Campbell 25th; Arissa Romany 76th, 79th vs KAMILLIONAIRE (0).

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium (July 24): CLUB SANDO (1) - Khadidra Debesette 61st vs UTT (0).

Points Standings –

Eastern Conference - Police 9, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 6, Trincity Nationals 0.

Northern Conference - Defence Force 9, Queen’s Park 9, Diego Martin Central 3, North Coast 0.

Tobago Conference - Tobago Chicas 12, Jewels SC 3, Black Panthers 0.

South/Central Conference - Club Sando 10, St Augustine 9, UTT Patriots 1, Kamillionaire FC 0.