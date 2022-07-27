The future is ours to make

THIS COLUMN may appear to be a month early, but on July 22, the Environmental Management Authority published a notice pointing the public to its Position Paper on the Management of Fireworks in TT, which recommends that traditional noise-producing fireworks should be banned.

Though published last year, the paper remains a useful stepping stone in the citizen-led journey to change legislation and informal neighbourhood practices regarding fireworks.

It’s important because, as we return to pre-pandemic ways of operating – whether in terms of schooling, traffic, governance or the economy – we are going back to being just as out-of-sync with public good as we were before. While pandemic protocols meant that fireworks were disallowed last year, come August 31, we are back to the same-old, same-old.

The movement to reduce and ban fireworks has taken hold over the past decade as fireworks companies profited without a care for those at their mercy, such as the ill, elderly, infants, people with disabilities, and both pets and wildlife.

Supply creates demand. Soon, excess noise at all hours, on nights of Divali, Christmas, Independence and Old Year’s, was the norm. There were no time limits or zoning, and everyone with money to burn forgot we share a landscape with others who are affected by our every irresponsibility.

The groundswell to make us more considerate has come from animal welfare organisations and a diverse array of citizens. Zookeepers have been calling for state action for years. It’s insane to have fireworks ricocheting off the Northern Range above the heads of so many terrified and caged animals. Who can forget the imported baby kangaroo that (allegedly) died of terror in 2019?

Before you jump to the conclusion that this movement is frivolous, just about the environment, a lesser issue than food prices or without any hope of national impact, keep in mind that one person’s house caught fire as a result of fireworks at the beginning of the year.

In January, under the old AG, comments were sought on “the fireworks bill,” which citizen stakeholders widely considered to be unacceptable. Today, with the economy in tatters, we have a strong argument to make about fireworks as a poor use of foreign exchange. About US$1.6 million was spent between 2012 and 2017.

This is a movement that will eventually win, because enough people are affected when noise is too late in the night and too much. It’s a matter of consistent pressure and public education over time. It typically takes decades to secure any sensible change in this place, including (and especially) in relation to legislation and its implementation, but giving up isn’t how anything is ever achieved.

So why this column this week? First, according to the Minister of Communications, the Government hasn’t yet “revealed” its plans for celebrating independence this year. You can support activists who are already calling for the State to act responsibly.

Wouldn’t taking this issue seriously show just how far we have come in inclusive and considerate self-governance, prevention of unnecessary harm, care for diversity of species, cost-saving in a time of economic crisis, and setting the right example to those inheriting our nation?

Back to the EMA. Its recommendations are for a “complete ban on traditional noise-producing fireworks and importation of

only noise reducing fireworks” and limits on the discharge of fireworks to specific days and time periods.

Noise-reducing fireworks are still noisy, but it’s an imperfect attempt at improvement so that some can enjoy them with less injury to others.

At the beginning of this year, the TTSPCA additionally recommended “a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public,” restrictions on the locations where fireworks can be used, and rules on appropriate use.

As well, as always, legislative change is overdue. Anti-noise citizen groups have also recommended moving the independence fireworks display to a barge off the Mucurapo Foreshore. This is a chance to innovate.

You can still submit comments on the EMA’s position paper to noise@ema.co.tt, lobby the new AG on revising a seemingly abandoned bill, and tackle Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, who heads the independence celebration committee. An historic 60th anniversary is a brilliant opportunity.

The achievement of independence is about deciding to take collective responsibility. Self-governance should mean that citizen voices matter, and that the legislature represents the will of the people and protects those with few rights and little say.

Finally, commemorations should be a reminder that change is always possible. That is our legacy. Our future is ours to make.

