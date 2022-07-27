Taxi driver must surrender driver's permit for traffic violations

Policemen check on PH taxi drivers at Queen Street, Port of Spain. (FILE PHOTO) -

THE COURT OF APPEAL is reminding drivers that ignorance of the law is no excuse and payment of a traffic ticket does not mean the corresponding demerit points would not apply.

The reminder came after Justices of Appeal Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson dismissed the appeal of Sunday Odoh, who challenged the decision of the Transport Authority, on October 20, 2021, to suspend his driver's permit for six months for four infractions and racking up 11 demerit points.

Odoh was given until 2 pm on Wednesday to surrender his permit, or he would be fined $5,000 and disqualified for a year.

Although Odoh’s attorney Roshni Balkaran said she could not say the decision of the authority was “patently wrong,” she said her client was of the view it could have exercised discretion and taken into account the hardship he would endure because of the suspension of his permit.

She submitted he was the sole breadwinner of his family.

In opposition, attorney Ravi Nanga, who represented the Transport Commissioner, urged the judges not to uphold the appeal, as it would likely open the floodgates for other similar challenges by taxi drivers.

“Is it that any taxi driver who argues hardship would be granted an exemption (of the suspension of a permit)?”

He said in reviewing Odoh’s case, the authority did consider the hardship he would face if his permit was suspended.

However, Nanga pointed to Odoh’s four infractions, which took place between July 2020 and August 2021. He said one was for speeding on the highway, which put passengers and road users at risk; another was for breaking a red light; and one was for blocking the free passageway, which also put pedestrians at risk. Odoh's fourth infraction was plying his car for hire in a location not designated as a taxi stand.

Odoh paid the fines for three of the tickets, thinking the nine demerit points would not be applied.

Nanga said there were four infractions in one year and he even failed to surrender his permit after the decision was made by the authority which reviewed his case.

He said nothing raised by Odoh warranted the Appeal Court's interfering with the decision of the authority, which, he also added, “was not satisfied that this driver should continue to be on the nation’s roads for six months.”

Nanga said the authority had no discretion over the six-month suspension, as that is the penalty under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

In their decision, Mohammed and Wilson said Odoh’s complaints were without merit. They also held his complaint that his nationality – he is Nigerian – was used against him was without foundation and was speculative.

“We can identify no basis to interfere with the decision of the transport authority.”

Mohammed, who delivered the oral decision, said Odoh demonstrated patent negligence of the road-traffic laws and regulations.

He said because the offences were varied, he must undergo the mandatory driver’s rehabilitation programme approved by the authority before reapplying for a permit.

“A licence to drive is earned. It is a privilege, not an automatic right,” Mohammed said.

He said it was axiomatic that a suspended licence would result in inconvenience and hardship and warned there were incalculable consequences to traffic violations.

“The privilege to have a licence comes with responsibilities.”

Mohammed said the purpose and intent of the road-traffic legislation was to protect the public and hold drivers accountable while encouraging them to adopt certain good driving behaviours.

He also said those who chose not to, and accumulated a number of demerit points, should know it can lead to disqualification from driving

Also representing the Transport Commissioner was attorney Rachel Theophilus.