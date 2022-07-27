Start weekend band launches on Park Street

Ariapita Avenue was flooded with large crowds on Friday at the launch of Tribe's Sunsetwkn series of events. Photo courtesy social media -

THE EDITOR: Although I was not able to attend Friday night’s Tribe Sunset Theatre, I was told by family members who attended that there was a huge turnout. People want things to do, so things like that would draw a crowd.

My concern, however, is that I feel for most of the residents in Woodbrook, especially elderly people who cannot take the noise and bacchanal that come with these occasions. Dealing with it at Carnival time is one thing and is expected on those days, but outside of Carnival having to face a similar situation can’t be easy for them.

I offer a suggestion to Tribe’s management, the mayor of Port of Spain and the Minister of Tourism. With proper planning, have the suggested weekend-long band launches and parades on Park Street, blocking off from where Ariapita Avenue ends at the traffic lights, going all the way to Victoria Square where the performances can be staged and continuing down Richmond Street, ending at the promenade.

With proper planning, bars and food outlets could be set up along the route.

One other thing I suggest to Tribe is that the steelbands be included in the parade, as it did in its first presentation.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley