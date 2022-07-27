Soca stars Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue engaged

Soca stars Patrice Roberts and Ricardo Drue are now engaged. Photo courtesy social media -

Soca stars Patrice Roberts and Ricardo Drue are engaged.

They shared the news on social media platforms like Instagram.

Drue proposed to Roberts during a performance at Druesday, the Happy Home of Music on July 26 in Antigua.

The event featured Drue, Roberts, Mr Benji ans Skinny Fabulous among others. In a video being shared on social media, he is seen getting down one knee, and Roberts puts her hands over her eyes while Drue says, “Bring yuh finger.” She extends her finger and he places a ring on it.

He stands and then says to the screaming crowd, “She is now officially an Antiguan. Somebody say, ‘Yeah, Yeah.’”

Many people visited Roberts’ social media accounts to congratulate the couple, and she shared the posts on her Instagram stories.

The couple already have a daughter, Lily.

Last year, they released a song together called Toxic Love.