Shimron Hetmyer passes fitness test ahead of T20 series

West Indies coach Phil Simmons (right) chats with batsman Shimron Hetmyer during in a training session ahead of the 2nd T20 International between West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 30, 2021 -

WEST Indies left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer may feature in the five-match T20 series against India, which bowls off on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Hetmyer, 25, has not been part of the West Indies team for months due to fitness and personal reasons.

Asked in a media conference on Tuesday when Hetmyer will return to the West Indies team, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said, “Very soon. I think he passed his fitness test this morning which is wonderful news, so we expect to see him back as soon as possible.”

Hetmyer last played for West Indies in November, 2021.