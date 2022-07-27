Ride Share driver fights off bandits in Malabar

File photo

A 19-year-old TT Ride Share (TTRS) driver was able to fight off and escape three bandits who tried to rob him on Tuesday night.

Police said the driver received a request for three passengers on Green Street, Arima, at around 9.30 pm and picked up the men.

While he was driving along Semp Avenue, from Tumpuna Road, the men announced a robbery.

One of the bandits in the back seat locked the driver's neck and the other got out of the car and approached him from the driver's-side door.

The driver struggled with his attackers and drove off as the two bandits in the back seat jumped out of the car.

Malabar police are continuing enquiries.

Last month another TTRS driver was beaten and robbed by someone who ordered a taxi in Carapo.