Remove Pooran as ODI captain

Nicholas Pooran in action against India. - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: It is now time for Cricket West Indies to cut the losses and get rid of Nicholas Pooran as the white ball cricket captain – because he will never win us anything. As harsh as this may sound I can guarantee you that it is historically true.

This is because my mentor, the one-in-a-billion history lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus, where I am proud to be a graduate of, Dr Fitzroy Baptiste, always reminded me that history is the greatest prophet of all because events have an uncanny way of repeating themselves.

So by using the telescope of historical evidence that Baptiste taught me is very seldom wrong, I can now assure you that any leader in the history of sport who has ever publicly declared that he or she feels as though they have won after a major defeat has never led their team to win a major trophy after that.

Neither will Pooran after he did so after losing the first ODI to the touring Indian cricket team at the Queen's Park Oval.

Pooran is now swimming upstream like a salmon to lead WI white ball cricket to a very certain death. So, we need to avoid the inevitable cycle of defeat that past experience says has now started for WI cricket and get rid of him now.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town