Parvati students get etiquette training

Students from Parvati Girls’ Hindu College, Debe, show off certificates for participating in Soroptimist International Esperance’s Etiquette 101 programme. Soroptimist Marsha Marchan, in red and black was facilitator of the Etiquette 101 programme. -

Soroptimist International Esperance held a graduation ceremony for participants of its Etiquette 101 programme recently.

The first participants were 218 girls from Parvati Girls’ Hindu College in Debe.

The project was launched in September and was presented virtually due to the covid19 pandemic, but in-person sessions began in June, when the students returned to physical school, a media release said.

The programme was aimed at inspiring girls 11-19 years to enable them to be their personal best. Students were taught communication skills, appropriate behaviour and dress, manners and dining etiquette and about respect for themselves and others.

The release said the students found the programme exciting, and they enjoyed the practical sessions on posture, correct table settings, and the use of silverware.

The programme ended with a graduation ceremony at the school and students received their certificates.

Soroptimist International Esperance (SIE) said it recognises and thanks the students and for their hard work, commitment and dedication, and also the principal and teachers for recognising the importance of their students' holistic development.

The SIE said it intends to continue and expand the programme.