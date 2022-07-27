JET team prepares to fly out

Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme's Safiyah Mohammed, left, Rondell Mungal, Saeeda Ali, Rebecca Allum, Tsai-san Quan Kep, Japanese ambassador Matsubara Yutaka, Annalisa Ramlogan, Kosi Regis, Rhianna McKenzie, Yasha Hanoomansingh and Rachel Khan. -

Ambassador of Japan Matsubara Yutaka hosted the new participants of the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme to afternoon tea at the Embassy of Japan.

The participants are expected to travel to Japan soon to begin their careers as assistant language teachers/cultural ambassadors in Japan, a media release said.

During the tea on July 15, all outgoing participants gave a brief introduction about themselves, while Yutaka and Madam Matsubara described areas of interest in their designated prefectures. Yutaka congratulated participants on their selection to the highly-competitive programme and wished them a great experience living and working in Japan, the release said.

JET programme enables local authorities to employ foreign youth as assistant English language teachers (ALT’s) for Japanese students from elementary to high school level. The programme began in 1987 with co-operation from governments of participating countries. Since then, over 70,000 people from 75 countries have participated in the programme.

In addition to being proficient in the English language, prospective ALT’s should be interested in Japan’s rich culture, and should also be willing to promote international exchange at the community level. Trinidad and Tobago nationals are eligible to apply for this programme. The application period for the 2023 Cycle will open later this year, the release said.

Follow the 2022 participants' journey through their JET Programme Series submissions – https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/jet_program_reports.html

For more info: https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html