Jaylon Chapman, Ysanne Williams win at RBC Tennis

Cherdine Sylvester makes a return to her sister Charde Sylvester during the girls’ U14 match, during the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships, Shaw Park, Tobago, on Tuesday. - David Reid

JAYLON Chapman and Ysanne Williams were both victorious when matches continued at the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships 2022 at the Shaw Park tennis courts in Scarborough, on Tuesday.

Round robin matches were held in many categories.

Chapman defeated top seeded Christopher Roberts in the boys Under-18 round robin category 6-4, 6-4.

In the girls Under-10 category, Williams got past Teisha Wellington 4-0, 4-1.

First-ranked Rohan Ramcharitar was another winner on the day, getting past Joshua James 4-0, 4-0 in the boys Under-10 singles.

Also in the boys Under-10, Disanyo Stephens outlasted Jervaldo Quashie 4-1, 4-2.

The tournament continues from 9 am, on Wednesday.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys Under-10: Justin Duncan def Favian Dates 4-2, 4-2

Girls Under-14: Makeda Bain def Cherdine Sylvester 6-1, 6-2; Miracle Robley def Taegan Yeates 6-1, 6-1; Charde Sylvester def Cherdine Sylvester 3-6, 7-6, 10-7

Boys Under-14: Messiah Permell def Jordell Chapman 6-4, 6-4; Keyondre Duke def Gabriel Denoon 6-3, 4-6, 10-4

Boys 12-14 Grade Two: Chad Caraballp def Jaynae Gunn by walkover; Oshea John def Andrew Antoine 4-5(6), 4-2, 10-8

Girls Under-18: Charlotte Ready def Jilana Caesar 6-0, 6-0

Boys Under-12: Jaysean Wells def Zelig Williams 2-4, 4-1, 10-7; Josiah Hills def Jaedan Anthony 4-0, 4-1