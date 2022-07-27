Herbees Awards shine light on local cannabis entrepreneurs

TWO years ago many people would have likely whispered stories about their use of cannabis and cannabis products, but founder of the Herbees Awards Quilin Achat, also known as Empress Q, said much has changed.

"Many people would consider use of cannabis as a last resort for pain management while undergoing cancer treatment for example, but things have changed."

Herbees Awards, held in April, in San Fernando, was the first annual event initiated to highlight entreprenuers in the cannabis industry who are making their marks and helping to pave the way for a budding local industry.

The entrepreneur from San Fernando said, "It was created to not only highlight those in the industry but to also unify people who make up the industry."

The categories for awards were Bess Indoor Grow, Bess Outdoor grow, Bess Edibles, Cannapreneur of the year and Weed Warrior of the year.

"Canapreneur of the year is the award given to the cannabis entrepreneur who was voted to have made a great positive impact in the industry and the weed warrior award recognises someone who championed the cause through activism. The other two categories are self-explanatory."

Nominations and winners of the awards were decided based on votes made via social media platform Instagram.

While Achat intends to have the community vote, she hopes in the future to add an outreach element to the award and its related events, including people from all walks of life who are interested in learning more about cannabis, the origins of its use, health benefits and products now available in markets where they are regulated – and how they have contributed to the holistic well-being of consumers.

"We want people who are not online to also be in the know."

To qualify, people were asked to enter using their social media user name or the username of the cannabis business on Instagram. "Planters were asked to post videos talking about the strain, how long they grew the plant, and what nutrients were used. Content people were asked to supply were three pictures and a one-minute video for evidence of how much they knew about their plant. The same approach was used for nominees in the Bess Edibles and Cannapreneur of the year."

Achat said two to three nominees were selected for each category this year, but she looks forward to seeing more nominees and voters in the coming years.

"People reached out even after the event was held expressing interest, which indicates the event's potential for growth."

Planning for next year has already begun with the call for nominations which will open in March 2023.

"Entries close on March 20, followed by judging on April 20."

April 20, generally referred to as 420, is internationally celebrated as cannabis day where activists and users of marijuana part-take and seek to educate on the benefits of using cannabis and cannabis products.

"Even before December 23, 2019, when cannabis was decriminalised, there was a thriving cannabis community like everywhere in the world." She said since then, the cannabis community has exploded where many people providing cannabis and cannabis products have emerged.

"Just observing that, especially amongst young people, some as young as 21 being involved in the industry – looking at it and treating it as a lucrative industry is great. From those making edibles, oil and butter for skincare – so many products was is inspiring. And so, the award was really to help motivate them, recognise them, and maybe inspire others."

Achat said the winner of Bess Indoor Grow whose Instagram handle is @outside_trichomes was arrested and charged $50,000 for growing marijuana. "He has since given interviews on the @staycalmitsaplantt community page following his photo and full name being posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Popice Service (TTPS) website for being charged. He wanted to tell his side of the story.

She said it meant much to him, now being recognised as a thriving entrepreneur.

Apart from the trophies, designed by local coppersmith and wood carver Junior Bisnath, winners received handmade ceramic bongs from @bong.babe_, the Loud Ash Store gave rolling trays, rollers and rolling paper and @trinyuana , which is a local grower and dispensary, gave the Weed Warrior winner, activist Nazma Muller, plants, hash and cannabis-derived flour.

Achat said the gathering was welcomed following the isolation many experienced due to the spread of covid19. "It was a beautiful event and experience. Many people shared how they felt being recognised which gave me so much hope for the industry."

Asked what she envisions for the future of the local cannabis industry, she said, "I hope we hold on to our unique cannabis culture and that we won't become overshadowed by the commercialism that dominates spaces like the US and Canada. The Caribbean vibe is very different."

She hopes, with Herbees, small farmers and producers, those using traditional methods will continually receive recognition as the industry grows.

"Observing what has happened in spaces like California, Colorado and even Jamaica, traditional farmers have usually been pushed aside because it is a billion-dollar industry. I hope this does not happen in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Cannabis is good medicine for holistic wellness. As a Rastafarian I don't consider it recreational use, I see it as wellness use, in the same way, people benefit from the tannins in red wine. At the end of a long, hard day, people benefit and wind down from the stresses of the world with a glass of wine – marijuana is no exception."

Winners of the Herbees Awards 2022:

Bess Outdoor Grow: @highlife_marijuanamystic

Bess Indoor Grow: @outside_trichomes

Bess Edibles: @eds.kitchentt

Cannapreneur of the Year: @highlife_marijuanamystic

Weed Warrior 2022: Nazma Muller