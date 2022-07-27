David Campbell becomes bpTT president

New bpTT head David Campbell Photo source: upstreamonline.com

In a press release on Wednesday, bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced that David Campbell is to be its new country head.

The release said Campbell will be accountable for the safe delivery and growth of the business in TT, a role for which he is more than qualified, as he has been with bp for 38 years in different commercial, operational and technical leadership roles.

Campbell, who had been president of bp Russia for the past eight years, will take over the role at bpTT on October 1, subject to work permit approval.

Claire Fitzpatrick, who has been president of bpTT since 2018, will move on to the UK to take up a new leadership role at bp's London headquarters.