Cigarette thief caught after robbing Curepe grocery

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 23-year-old Princes Town man was caught and arrested shortly after robbing a Curepe grocery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two men walked into the Hopeful Haven grocery on the Southern Main Road, Curepe, at around 4.30 pm and bought a few items before returning shortly afterwards and announcing a robbery.

One of the men pointed a gun at the cashier and stole her cellphone, while the other stole $500 in cash, 16 full packs of cigarettes and five half packs before running away.

St Joseph CID were called in and saw one of the bandits walking on Broom Street, Curepe.

They stopped and searched him and found a gun with four rounds of ammunition.

He is expected to be questioned on Wednesday.