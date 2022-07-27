Calypso Rose not promoting new album

Calypsonian Linda “Calypso Rose” McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis says she is not in a “transitionary period” with former manager Jean Michel Gibert and his team.

Rose will not be participating in any promotional campaign for the upcoming album. This was arranged without her consent, it said.

She was expected to release an album soon called Forever.

It was confirmed last week that she had changed management and is now being represented by Pulsar Music Media of Los Angeles, California.

On Wednesday, Calypso Rose said she announced the termination of her agreement with Gibert due to “irreconcilable contractual issues,” the release said.

This took place on July 8 during a Zoom meeting, it added.