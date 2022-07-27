251 new covid cases, 0 deaths

File photo

THERE were no new deaths reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily covid19 update on Wednesday, however, 251 new infections were recorded.

This is the second time this week, in which there were no deaths reported in a day.

The ministry said there are 108 people hospitalised with the virus with a total active case of 6,190. There were 102 patients hospitalised on Tuesday.

Of the 108 in hospital, three are in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit. There are 6,082 patients in home isolation after 111 recoveries.

On Wednesday nine people were discharged from hospital. The overall death toll remains at 4,046 after one reported death on Tuesday and none Monday and Wednesday.

To date 170,710 people tested positive for the virus with 160,474 recovering. The number of vaccinated people is 715,336 with 167,163 receiving a booster.