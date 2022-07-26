Withdraw offensive Health Ministry ad

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Recently I was sent a link to a TikTok video currently in circulation. This video, a link to which I include at the end of the letter, was commissioned by the Ministry of Health.

In the video, entitled A Good River Lime, it can plainly be seen that all the participants are overweight Indo-Trinidadian males drinking alcohol, dancing and eating some curried dish, soon after which one of them has a heart attack and the video closes with a warning that not exercising and bad eating habits may lead to a heart attack.

While I have absolutely no problem with the ministry warning people about their diet, not exercising and generally about living a healthier life, I am yet to understand why the Minister of Health would approve such an ad.

Not too long ago there was a loud hue and cry when a UNC political ad showed people being given yellow bananas. This ad was deemed racist. Now Indo-Trinidadians males are being portrayed as big-bellied and glutinous. This advert is equally, if not more, offensive in nature.

This advertisement feeds the negative stereotype that Indians are big-bellied, rum-drinking people with little or no ambition. Is there any evidence to show that Indian males are more at risk for heart attacks or a strain on the state hospitals? It now seems the next thing we will see is an Indian man chasing his wife to beat her or chop someone. Reinforcing stereotypes that an Indian man is not man enough.

There has always been some strange need in this country to portray Indian men as not manly enough, useless and second-class. Ads in the media, both print and television, always show an Indian woman with a non-Indian man, portraying this as the ideal couple or perfect family.

Indo-Trinidadian males are more than well aware that we need to exercise and we need to take care of our health and many of us do. I really wonder if Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is so alienated from his heritage and ancestry that he is blinded by the self-evident stereotyping and parody that denigrate the Indo-Trinidadian community.

I call on the Ministry of Health to immediately withdraw this advertisement and publish an apology. I also call on the Minister of Health to do the honourable thing and resign. In mature democracies we see that when politicians are unable to fulfil their role and serve the need and the purpose for which they were elected, they do the honourable thing and resign.

This TikTok video is not only offensive to Indo-Trinidadians, but it should be offensive to all Trinidadians alike.

TikTok link: https://www.tiktok.com/@dere.../video/7123581245304458502

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

spiritual leader

Satya Anand Ashram

Aranguez