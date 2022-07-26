West Indies' Jason Holder available for 3rd ODI vs India

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. (CWI Media)

JASON Holder will be available for selection for the third and final One Day International (ODI) between West Indies and India, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, which bowls off at 9.30 am, on Wednesday.

All-rounder Holder missed the first two matches of the series on Friday and Sunday at the Oval after testing positive for covid19.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said Holder is fit to play during a Zoom media conference, on Tuesday.

India won two close matches and lead the series 2-0.