Venezuelan girl found after running away from Cedros home

A Venezuelan girl who ran away from her family's Cedros apartment to avoid returning to Venezuela was found safe and in good health on Friday night.

Police said the girl was at home with her father on Wednesday afternoon, when he left to use the washroom outside.

When he came back he saw his daughter was missing.

She had left a note saying she would be leaving.

The man reported her disappearance to the Cedros police, who in turn contacted the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) for assistance.

Relatives told police they planned to return to Venezuela soon, but the girl did not want to leave Trinidad, and they suspected she ran away to avoid leaving.

Police were later told the girl might have been assisted by the son of a man described by investigators as a "known offender" in the area.

Police searched the man's home and places where he was known to lime, but did not find him or the girl.

At around 8 pm on Friday police found the girl walking on the savannah at the Bonasse Housing Scheme and returned her to her father's care.

Police from the South Western Division and the Child Protection Unit are continuing enquiries.