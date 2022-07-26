Trinidad and Tobago U17s hunt another Rising Stars win on Tuesday

-

Trinidad and Tobago will be hoping to bounce back from Sunday’s heavy loss against Guyana when they face the Leeward Islands in round three of the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Rising Stars Tournament at the National Cricket Centre, Couva on Tuesday from 9.30am.

TT are favoured to notch a much-needed victory since Leewards Islands lost their two opening matches against Windwards Islands and defending champions Barbados.

The hosts, however, won their opener against Jamaica but were thumped by Guyana in the second.

Owing to inclement weather last week, the 50-over tournament was adjusted. The teams now play three rounds of 50-over matches followed by two rounds of T20 matches.

After Tuesday’s final 50-over contest, each team will play two T20 matches on Wednesday. The team with the most points after these five rounds will capture the title.

An award ceremony will then be held at the Couva/Pt. Lisas Chamber of Commerce building, Couva, on Wednesday from 7pm.

Guyana currently lead the standings since they are the only team unbeaten after two rounds.

Tuesday’s U17 Rising Stars Matches

TT vs Leeward Islands – National Cricket Centre, Couva

Windward Islands vs Barbados – Gilbert Park, California

Jamaica vs Guyana – Inshan Ali Park, Preysal