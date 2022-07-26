Support local farmers, TT

Farmers tend to their crops in Aranguez. - File photo/Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: The cost of vegetables has gone up. The rain will take some of the blame. The alleged fertiliser shortage will shoulder some of the blame.

Who or what else can be factored into the blame equation? The influx of immigrants?

When you tell someone about a particular produce’s price increase, they will say they bought ten pounds. They never eat a hundred dollar note yet. Such is the mentality in TT.

Who have more corn will feed more fowl, duck, pig.

Who always feels the pinch? The consumers, plain, simple, straightforward.

What you ever hear in TT went up and came back down? Tell me. Well, let’s not go there.

Are the vendors to blame for high food prices?

TT, buy local, support local farmers.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town