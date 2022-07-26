Soldier among four held for beating, kidnapping manin Sangre Grande

A 38-year-old soldier is among four people held for beating, robbing and falsely imprisoning a St Augustine man on Sunday.

Police said the 32-year-old man got a call from a friend asking him to visit her in Sangre Grande, to help move pieces of scrap iron for sale.

The man followed the directions he was given and went to a house at Milk Office Road, Turure, Sangre Grande, at around 10 am on Sunday.

On reaching the area, he was beaten by two men who stole his cellphone, wallet and keys to his van.

The men tied his hands and feet and ordered him to call his mother to ask for $20,000 for his safe release.

He was locked in a room while his attackers left the house.

Hours later, at around 1 am on Monday, the man managed to free himself and ran into a neighbour's yard, where they helped him call the police.

Officers from the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) took the man to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was treated for bruises.

Sangre Grande CID officers went to the house where the man had been held and arrested the woman and two men who attacked him.

They found the man's wallet and van there.

Hours later the soldier visited the police station, where the victim identified him as one of his attackers.

The soldier was detained.

Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries.