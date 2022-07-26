Rangers, Defence Force, Police win in Ascension

File photo by Roger Jacob

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers, Defence Force and Police were all in winners’ row over the weekend, on the penultimate round of matches in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

Rangers, the 2022 tournament champions, registered their 14 th win in 17 matches, with a 3-1 result over fourth-placed Deportivo Point Fortin, in the feature game on Friday, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

Kadeem Corbin (12th minute), Ataullah Guerra (32nd) and Tyrone Charles (47th) were the goal-getters for Rangers. Akeem Redhead pulled one back for Point Fortin, in the 74th.

In the first encounter at La Horquetta, AC Port of Spain took care of fellow mid-table outfit Cunupia FC 3-1.

Sedale McLean netted a double for AC Port of Spain, in the 62nd and 64th minutes, and Jabari Raphael notched the third in the 79th. Caleb Douglas got his name on the scoresheet in the 43rd for Cunupia.

Second-placed Defence Force brushed aside the lowly Central FC 4-0 on Saturday, in the second of back-to-back fixtures, at the Arima Velodrome.

Winger Kathon St Hillaire broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, and midfielder Justin Sadoo extended the lead in the 67th.

Defender Justin Garcia notched Defence Force’s third item in the 76th, and TT winger Reon Moore completed the scoring in the 89th.

Central Soccer World rallied from a goal down to spank Real West Fort United 4-1 in the earlier game at the Arima Velodrome.

Keston Bibby-Cummings put Real West Fort United ahead on the half-hour mark, but Central Soccer World responded through Moses Jaikaran (45th), Keilon Burnett (46th), Kevon Williams (55th) and an own goal from Nalique Quow (59th).

On Sunday, third-placed Police trounced Moruga FC 6-2 at the Police Barracks, St James.

Points Standings – 1. Rangers 45; 2. Defence Force 38; 3. Police 36; 4. Deportivo Point Fortin 30; 5. AC Port of Spain 21; 6. Cunupia FC 18; 7. Central Soccer World 16; 8. Real West Fort United 14; 9. Central FC 12; 10. Moruga FC 4.

Round 18 Fixtures –

July 29: Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Cunupia FC; Police vs Defence Force.

July 30: Moruga FC vs AC Port of Spain; Deportivo Point Fortin vs Real West Fort United.

July 31: Central FC vs Central Soccer World.