Protecting your liver

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

DR MAXWELL ADEYEMI

The liver is the largest, solid organ in the body and is responsible for numerous critical functions. It's considered the gateway to the body a diseased liver poses significant health risks and can sometimes lead to death.

Many times, liver diseases are asymptomatic and may progress to complications before diagnosis. Among other functions, the liver detoxifies the body by ridding it of harmful substances, and produces the biochemical substances that are necessary for proper digestion of food. The liver also produces albumin, a major component of blood serum.

When a woman is pregnant, in the first three months, the liver is the main site of red blood cell production in the foetus. And even after the baby is born, this organ produces the hormone that plays an important role in the child's growth and continues to aid the building ‎up of organs and tissues in adults.

When a person's blood pressure becomes low (hypertension), the liver, working in tandem with the kidney, produces angiotensinogen – a hormone that is responsible for raising the blood pressure when activated by another enzyme (renin) that is released when the kidney senses low blood pressure.

The liver is also thought to be responsible for up to 500 separate functions, usually in combination with other organ systems in the body. It is basically the body's “filter." The function of the liver includes processing of medications, alcohol and other such chemicals and toxins and removes them from the body. Therefore, anything you put into your body will at some point and in some form, pass through the liver.

Liver destroyers

Anabolic steroids: Many people, especially athletes, body builders and weight lifters use anabolic steroids without supervision by a competent physician. These substances, if used regularly and for a long periods, can raise the risk of developing liver cancer as well as other cancers. It may also lead to haemorrhagic cystic degeneration of the liver – a rare condition that requires urgent surgery.

Unbridled antibiotic and painkiller use: Many of the over-the-counter drugs that we use casually without consulting the doctor affect our liver in ways we don't imagine. For example, drugs used for seizures (anti-epileptics), cholesterol lowering drugs (statins), acetaminophen (Panadol, paracetamol) for pain and fever, and isotretinoin (used to treat severe acne) can have terrible effects on the liver if not used judiciously. At times, some of these medications are taken together (for example, antibiotics and painkillers) for prolonged periods of time. It is important that you seek medical advice before self- medicating.

Uncontrolled diabetes: People who are diabetic are more likely to develop liver damage than people with normal blood sugar levels. Diabetes has terrible effects on the liver, so the closer you are to a healthy body weight and normal blood sugar levels, the better the health of your liver.

Alcohol use: People who consume too much alcohol risk developing alcoholic liver disease – a major killer. Alcohol can cause inflammation in the liver, and over time, scarring and cirrhosis can occur, Cirrhosis is the final phase of alcoholic liver disease. The longer the time you have been using alcohol and the heavier you drink, the higher your chances of getting liver disease.

Smoking: Smoking is harmful to virtually every organ in your body. There are over 100 chemicals in cigarette smoke all of which have the potential to affect and disturb all parts of the human body. These chemicals prevent the liver from performing its main function by making it to age faster and become less efficient at removing toxins from the body.

Fatty foods: Foods that are processed and contain lots of preservatives, fats and cholesterol can cause the liver to become congested and clogged with fat residue, Processed, deep-fried or fatty foods such as sausage, bacon and corned beef can be a risk to the liver.

Symptoms of liver damage

• Weakness

• Fatigue

• Weight loss

• Nausea and vomiting

• Yellow discolouration of skin and eyes (jaundice)

• Abdominal pain (usually right sided)

Risks

Obesity increases the risk of fatty liver which eventually leads to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. Obesity is a major cause of non- alcoholic liver disease.

Diseases such as hepatitis B and C can be transmitted sexually, and can cause chronic liver disease and put people at high risk of death from liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

If you have any concerns about the health of your liver, consult your doctor for advice and relevant investigations.

