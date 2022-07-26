Pooran: Windies deserve a win in final ODI vs India

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran bats during the second ODI match against India, on Sunday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Sureash Cholai

WEST Indies captain Nicholas Pooran believes his team deserves to win a match in the One Day International CG United ODI series, powered by Goldmedal after coming out on the losing end of two close contests against India.

The third and final match of the series bowls off at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair from 9.30 am, on Wednesday. India lead the series 2-0.

On Friday in the opening match, India scored 308/7 in 50 overs and in response West Indies fell just short of the target posting 305/6.

West Indies made a competitive 311/6 in Sunday’s second match, but it was not enough as India sealed the series by scoring 312/8 in 49.4 overs. The first two matches were also played at the oval.

Pooran, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Tuesday, said, “Always important for us (to get a consolation win), 2-1 is better than 3-nil. I know the guys really want a victory. We have been playing really hard cricket and we feel like we deserve it, but again not everything you want in life you get it right away. We are definitely going to come out tomorrow and give it our all and once we can continue to do the right things the results will take of itself.”

Pooran said the players are still in high spirits heading into the final match despite the two narrow defeats.

“The confidence level is there. The guys are obviously hurt. Those two losses obviously hurt us a lot.”

The Windies skipper said the team can only grow from the close losses.

“This game keeps teaching us different things, every single opportunity that we get. I am just happy that we have had that experience. It is difficult obviously to lose and be disappointed, but that is where the learning takes place.”

Jason Holder will be available for selection for Wednesday’s match.

All-rounder Holder missed the first two matches of the series after testing positive for covid19.

Pooran said Holder is fit to play.

“He is available tomorrow. He is covid free, so hopefully, we will see him on the park tomorrow.”

West Indies have gotten contributions from many players, but someone will likely make room for Holder.

Romario Shepherd, who replaced Holder in the squad, has performed creditably.

“We obviously have not picked up the team yet for tomorrow…I don’t have an answer for you at this moment,” Pooran said.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has a fractured finger and will be unavailable, but all-rounder Keemo Paul has recovered from a hamstring injury.

India are missing many senior and star players including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill said the other players have stepped up to the challenge.

“I think we have done exceptionally well especially in the second ODI chasing 315 odd (312) runs on that wicket wasn’t easy. That was the second match we played on that particular wicket so the wicket was obviously slow…all the batsmen contributed from openers to middle order to lower order, everyone contributed. It is really good to see everyone contributing in the winning (performances).”

Gill said India will be aiming to complete the series with another victory.

“It is really important, especially from a team’s point of view. All the matches for us are as important as any match. We will be looking to win the last one and finish the series on a strong note.”