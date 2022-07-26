Nakhid: I'm sending dossier to CoP on merit-list fiasco

Opposition Senator David Nakhid. -

OPPOSITION Senator David Nakhid said on Monday night he will write to acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob to action investigations of misbehaviour in public office aimed at the President, Prime Minister and former head of the Police Service Commission Bliss Seepersad.

Nakhid, who spoke at UNC's virtual meeting on Monday night, said Dr Rowley had questions to answer over his meeting with Seepersad moments before she was scheduled to meet with President Paula-Mae Weekes to deliver the PSC’s merit list for a potential CoP.

The list was withdrawn soon after the President received it.

That triggered the UNC’s failed attempt to impeach the President and sparked a series of events beginning with the collapse of the PSC.

The entire selection process for a new CoP was delayed and eventually abandoned when a new PSC was appointed.

The process restarted in June and is hoped that by the end of the year a new police commissioner will be appointed.

The chain of events also forced the amendment of the law on the selection process for both CoPs and their deputies and the way those appointed to act in those positions are selected.

Nakhid, said he compiled a dossier in chronological order and will deliver it to Jacob. He said he was doing this in order to hold the Prime Minister and others in authority to account, just as those arrested for criminal matters like marijuana are held to account.

He accused the PM "with the President, with a chairman of a so-called independent institution" of acts including misbehaviour in public office, adding, " and the media just drop that?

"Well, I have news for Keith Christopher Rowley and for the President and for Bliss Seepersad. I have compiled a dossier – a complete, comprehensive dossier – with help from some of my good UNC friends, and I'll be presenting that dossier to McDonald Jacob and to the head of the Anti Corruption Bureau. It will detail chronologically, every single thing that has been done to indicate that Keith Christopher Rowley bullied Paula-Mae Weekes and Bliss Seepersad.”

He then challenged the police to explain to the public if they do not investigate and or question Rowley. He said he will make the dossier public so that the nation can also be informed.

Nakhid, who was arrested in Lebanon in 1997 and released days later without charge after advocating for better treatment of African players in the country, said it was only because of the people that he was released. He said just like the people rallied then, he needed the people now to step up reminding them that it is a people’s revolution the UNC is leading.

“All of you have to stand up. Our country is at a critical point. The danger is there. Rowley is a clear and present danger to this country.

"Everybody must come together. Everybody must be ready for this fight. Everybody must be ready to say with one voice, UNC is the answer to the problems that we see in TT, and we must unite.”