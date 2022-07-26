More protests in Moruga over bad roads

Moruga Tableland MP, Michelle Benjamin listen to angry residents who blocked the La Lune main road, Moruga on Monday in protest to highlight the bad roads and poor drainage in the area. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Fiery protests over the poor state of roads in Moruga continued on Tuesday.

This time, residents of Cachipe Village blocked the Moruga Main Road at different points with burning debris to express their anger over the state of the road and several landslips. They want drains built and the road repaired.

The protest led to a traffic pile-up, but drivers said they supported the action. The road was later cleared.

"It seems to protest is the only way we might get some relief. This is the main drain, and it is horrible. Every turn, there are potholes galore. The land keeps caving, and many homes can collapse anytime," a driver told Newsday.

There was also a similar protest near Soledad Road in Claxton Bay early on Tuesday.

On Monday, residents of La Lune Village in Moruga and Gunness Trace in Barrackpore held fiery protests simultaneously.

On Monday, Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin met with the protesters in La Lune, and with the other protesters on Tuesday. She accused the Government of neglect and said she would lobby for the betterment of her constituents.

Messiah Baptiste, who lives in La Lune Village, joined protesters in Cachipe Village.

"Part of the main road near La Rufin Road was also blocked.

"Enough is enough with these bad roads. It makes no sense we have a government that is not working for the benefit of the people. We would do whatever it takes to get these roads fixed," Baptiste said.