Malick man shot in Port of Spain

File photo

A 38-year-old Malick man is being treated for gunshot wounds to his face after being shot in downtown Port of Spain on Monday night.

Police said the man was at the corner of Queen and Charlotte Streets at around 8.40 pm when he was shot twice by a man who ran away.

Passers by saw the shooting and took the man to hospital.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force, Besson Street and Central police stations visited the scene.

No one was held in relation to the shooting.