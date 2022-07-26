Heavy police presence after Monday's North Coast protests

HEAR ME SPEAK: Maraval residents Aaron Antoine, centre, and John Romany speak with reporters on Monday about the fiery protests in Maraval. Photo by Roger Jacob

The day after a series of fiery protests along the North Coast Road in response to the police killing of 22-year-old Meschach Gibson last week, police were patrolling and monitoring the areas to deter further incidents.

On Monday groups of protesters set fire to rubbish, debris and bush in La Fillette, Maracas Bay and Maraval between 6 and 11 am.

Police suspect the protests were ordered by a jailed gang leader, one of whose relatives was acquainted with Gibson.

Police said on Monday that although they responded to the unrest and cleared the streets, the protesters returned and blocked the roadagain after police left.

The last of the blockades were removed at around 2.30 pm on Monday.

North Eastern Division police said there was no further demonstrations on Tuesday, but joint army and police patrols were on the ground up to midday.

No one was arrested in relation to the protests.

Gibson was shot and killed by police last Tuesday, after he reportedly shot at them first.

A second unidentified man who was in the same car at the time ran away.

Police said up to Tuesday afternoon they had not identified or captured the second suspect,

The shooting is being investigated by ASP Williams of the North Eastern Division.

Western Division police also said they did not have any reports of protests or blockades in Maraval on Tuesday.