Enterprise man gunned down, woman wounded

File photo.

A 29-year-old Chaguanas man is dead and a female relative wounded after being shot near their home on Monday night.

Police said Dwayne Robinson was sitting outside his Goodwill Road, Enterprise, Chaguanas, home with a 41-year-old woman at around 8.45 pm when a white Nissan AD Wagon approached.

Men inside the car shot Robinson and the woman before driving off.

Police from the Central Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) took the two to hospital.

Robinson was declared dead. The woman remained warded at the hospital up to Tuesday morning.

Police from the Central Division Task Force, Chaguanas CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the scene.