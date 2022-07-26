'Adverse conditions' at Tobago seniors' home, residents relocated

File photo -

THE THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Tobago Regional Health Authority and police swooped in on Tuesday to relocate residents of a seniors’ home on the island.

In a statement, the division’s communications unit said the home was in breach of the Private Hospital Act. It said “evidence of adverse conditions were discovered which necessitated urgent action.”

The unit said the division also had the residents medically examined and relocated to alternate accommodations and further inquiries are being made.

Relatives of the residents have been informed of the situation.

The division said it will "provide the necessary updates, therapeutic counselling, medical and social support to both family members and residents.”

The unit said the matter is considered as “one of great urgency and importance and the division remains committed to providing the necessary intervention and support to those affected.”