Accident victim cremated in San Fernando

Passport photo of Felix Bello, of Venezuela, who died after an accident on July 18 in Debe. - Marvin Hamilton

On Monday, car-crash victim Felix Bello, 24, was cremated after a small, simple funeral in San Fernando.

His girlfriend Sovieth Astudillo, 21, and fellow Venezuelan Danielys Carrasco, 18, had sought help from the public to pay for his funeral owing to financial woes. Carrasco thanked everyone who helped.

She said Bello’s funeral was held at JE Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium at Coffee Street in San Fernando at 8 am.

"We will send his ashes to his family," Carrasco told Newsday in Spanish.

Bello, originally from Valencia, Venezuela, died on July 18 at the San Fernando General Hospital. Four days earlier, he was severely injured in an accident on the SS Erin Road near Cuchawan Trace. The father of one was returning to his home in Debe from a party on July 14 at around 6 am when the crash happened.

Reports said the green B13 he was driving towards Penal crashed head-on into a van going the opposite way. No one else was injured.

Carrasco added that Astudillo is now faced with a new problem: she is unemployed and cannot afford to pay her rent or pay for a new place. Additionally, the landlord has said he needs the place for relatives.

Anyone willing to help can call Newsday at 607-4929 ext 4226 or e-mail this reporter at lwilliams@newsday.co.tt.