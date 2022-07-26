206 new covid cases, 1 new death

Image courtesy CDC.

206 NEW covid19 cases and one new death were reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily updates on Tuesday.

The 206 new cases reflect tests on samples taken between July 24-25 and not the past 24 hours. To date, since March 2020, 170,459 people have been infected with covid in this country.

The one new fatality, the ministry said, is that of an elderly woman and her passing brings to 4,046, the number of people killed by the virus from March 2020 to the present. The latest victim has multiple comorbidities.

A total of 160,354 people have recovered from the virus and 11 people have been discharged from health facilities. There were 222 recovered community cases. There are 6,059 active cases and 102 people are in hospital.

A total of 788,729 people have been tested – 328,550 at private facilities and 460,179 in the public health sector. Some 5,957 people are in home quarantine.

The ministry said 694,392 people have taken the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen; 57,726 are fully vaxxed under a single-dose regimen; 657,544 fully vaxxed under a two-dose regimen and; 167,108 have received a booster dose.