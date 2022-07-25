Venezuelan singer Nacho to perform in Trinidad and Tobago

GREVIC ALVARADO

Venezuelan singer Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti aka Nacho will perform for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago on July 31.

Winner of two Latin Grammys and countless awards worldwide, the author of songs like Báilame and No te Vas, Nacho is a renowned international artist who has shared songs and stages with some of the best singers in the world.

Nacho will present his full show at the St John’s Ambulance Hall, Woodbrook. The concert is being produced by Fiesta Latina T&T and will be the first of a series of Latin shows to be held in TT.

Promoter of Fiesta Latina T&T Pedro Casafranca said the concert is part of Nacho’s current tour of all Latin American countries.

“Nacho interprets various Latin rhythms in his songs such as merengue, reggaeton, ballads, vallenatos and even folklore. For the opening of the event, there will be DJ Papito and his HD team, and artists such as Mr Renzo, Maya Real and more,” Casafranca said.

A variety of Latin American dishes will be on sale at the event.

The organisers suggest that those under 18 years be accompanied and supervised by an adult, up to a limit of four people per adult.

“We will have total security guaranteed. A whole human team is working so that the hours before, during and after the concert, take place with complete peace of mind,” said Casafranca.

Nacho had a concert scheduled for TT in mid-2020, but it was cancelled due to the covid19 pandemic.