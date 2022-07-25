TT finish without a medal at World Athletics Champs

Team Trinidad and Tobago poses on the track after a heat during the men's 4x400-metre relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, in Eugene, Oregon, US. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago finished without a medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

On the final day on Sunday, the TT men's mile (4x400-metre) relay team placed fifth in the final, in a season's best time of three minutes 0.03 seconds, but they will leave the US wito no silverware after the ten-day competition.

The TT team, featured Dwight St Hillaire, Jereem Richards, Shakeem McKay and Asa Guevara, were drawn in lane nine.

St Hillaire, who ran the first leg, was in the middle of the pack after the first leg, but Richards had an outstanding run, as TT moved up to second spot, behind the United States.

McKay struggled to keep up the pace in the third leg, as the US opened up a massive lead, while Jamaica and Belgium challenged for the silver.

Guevara fought valiantly in the final stages, but the US had long secured the gold medal (two minutes 56.17 seconds), with Jamaica (2:58.58), Belgium (2:58.72) and Japan (2:59.51) trailing.

Rounding off the field were Botswana (3:00.14), France (3:01.35) and Czech Republic (3:01.63).

This was the second time TT made a final at the World Championships; Richards placed sixth in the men's 200m final on Thursday.

The next World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27, 2023.