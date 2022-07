RBC Junior Tennis Championship serves off in Tobago

The RBC Junior Tennis Championship serves off at Shaw Park Tennis Courts, Sacarborough on Monday from 9am.

The opening ceremony begins at 8.30am. Matches will be contested in the boys and girls U10, U12, U14 and U18 singles divisions. There will also be a grade II singles category for boys 12-14.

Doubles matches will be contested later on this week.