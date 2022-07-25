Probe into brawl among fire officers at Plymouth J'Ouvert

Cops in riot gear move through the crowd at Plymouth J'Ouvert celebrations during Tobago Heritage Festival, Saturday. -

Investigations have been launched into a brawl involving women fire officers at the Plymouth J'Ouvert on Saturday morning.

It was the first time the event has been part of the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar since the covid19 pandemic struck.

According to reports, a woman fire officer was seriously injured after she was beaten by a group of her female colleagues during the festivities. Newsday understands that the incident took place after the women danced with a male fire officer.

A fight broke out between two female firefighters with other colleagues joining the fracas and beating the woman.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and was taken to the Scarborough hospital for treatment.

Newsday understands that an internal investigation has also been launched by the Tobago division of the fire service.