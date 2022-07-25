Guyana beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets in U17 Rising Stars

-

GUYANA defeated Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets in round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-17 tournament which continued at PowerGen Grounds, Penal on Sunday.

An unbeaten century (104) from opening batsman Rampertab Ramnauth spearheaded Guyana’s winning chase of 206/1, in reply to TT’s first innings of 202/8.

Sent in to bat, TT were led to their total by Veeran Batchu, who struck 59 runs (three fours and one six) from 75 balls. Also contributing with the bat was skipper Justin Jagessar (31), Luke Ali (27) and Fareez Ali (25).

Jacen Agard finished on 11 not out.

Doing the damage with the ball for Guyana was Golcharran Chulai (3/29) and Alvin Mohabir (2/26).

In their turn at the crease, the visitors had an early stumble when they lost opening batsman Jadon Campbell, trapped leg before by Agard, off the second delivery with just one run on the board.

Mavindra Dindial (50 not out) joined Ramnauth in the middle and put on a good half century before he retired hurt with the score on 97/1.

Zacahry Jodha (36 not out) teamed up with Ramnath to lead Guyana home, as they raced to 206/1, with 11 balls remaining. Ramnauth’s unbeaten century came off 127 balls and comprised two sixes and eight fours.

This was Guyana’s second win in as many matches after they got past defending champions Barbados on Saturday while TT won their opener against Jamaica by six wickets.

TT face Leeward Islands at the National Cricket Centre, Couva when round three bowls off on Tuesday. Guyana face Jamaica at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal; Windward Islands goes up against Barbados at Gilbert Park, California.

In other round two matches on Sunday, Jamaica defeated Windward Islands by a hefty 186 runs while Barbados beat Leeward Islands by 115 runs.

Summarised Scores

TT 202/8 – Veeran Batchu 59, Justin Jagessar 31, Luke Ali 27, Fareez Ali 25; Golcharran Chulai 3/29, Alvin Mohabir 2/26 vs GUYANA 206/1 (46.1) – Rampertab Ramnauth 104 not out, Mavendra Dindyal 50 (ret.), Zachary Joseph 36 not out – Guyana won by nine wickets.

BARABDOS 278/8 – Nathan Sealy 100 not out, Joshua Dome 53, Micaiah Simmons 47; Micah Mckenzie 5/75, Yanique Watley 2/38 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 163 (34.2) – Jewel Andrew 38, Wilden Cornwall 18; Jatario Prescod 3/30, Kobe Williams 2/14, Rashad Worrell 2/26, Kyron King 2/61 – Barbados won by 115 runs.

JAMAICA 270 (48.1) – Brian Barnes 88 Trevaun Williams 42, Shevaun Morrison 32; Devin Tyson 3/35, Kervin Gassie 3/48 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 88 (22.2) – Kervin Gassie 17 not out, Divonie Joseph 14, Mahid Lambert 14; Eejay Spence 4/16, Xavi Williams 2/21, Reon Edwards 2/25 – Jamaica won by 186 runs.