Gasparillo residents want help with landslip

LANDSLIP DANGER: Residents of Parforce Road Extension, Gasparillo, are appealing for help to repair a landslip which is making access to their homes almost impossible. - Lincoln Holder

RESIDENTS of Patrforce Extension, Gasparillo, are appealing for someone to help repair a landslip which is making access to and from their homes, almost impossible.

Josephine King, 60, said, "We really need a little help here because the road is caving in."

The problems with the landslip happened ten years ago.

King said taxis do not come into the area because of the condition of the road.

"You have to pay a set of money (to taxis) to come in or come out."

King said the residents were willing to repair the landslip themselves.

"If we get the material to try to do something. But you see it's real bad."

She claimed her house suffered damage as a result of the landslip six years ago.

"I never got any compensation"

King said approximately 75 residents are affected by the landslip.