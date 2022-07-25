Enterprise man fined for beating father with plank

A Chaguanas man who beat his father with a piece of wood has been fined $300.

Terry Sugrin was fined by magistrate Duane Murray in the Chaguanas district court on Monday.

If he fails to pay the fine, Sugrin will serve four months in jail.

He was charged by PC Brandon Alexander for the offence, which took place on Friday at Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise.

The summary of the evidence presented by the police said Sugrin’s father had an altercation with his son for liming at a neighbour’s house for long hours.

The younger Sugrin took the piece of wood and hit his father on the face and right hand. The elder man reported his son to the police.

Alexander charged Sugrin with the offence of assault by beating.