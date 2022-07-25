Boxer Nigel Paul 'physically ready' for Commonwealth Games

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul (L) and Turkey's Berat Acar box during the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021+92kg quater-final match in Belgrade, Serbia, on Nov 2, 2021. - Photo courtesy AIBA

TRINIDAD AND Tobago boxer Nigel Paul is ready for battle in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be contested in Birmingham, England from July 28 until August 8.

The 33-year-old Paul will be involved in the super heavyweight division and is set to make his 2022 Games debut on July 31.

He competed in the 2018 edition, at the Gold Coast in Australia, but was beaten four points to one, by India’s Satish Kumar, in the quarter-final round.

In an interview with Newsday, Paul said, “I feel physically ready to compete. (I) had some setbacks with minor injuries, but my body is back to where I need it to be and I'm ready.”

Paul copped bronze in the men’s super heavyweight class, at the 2021 World Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Asked if he will go into the Commonwealth Games with a different mindset, and with increased confidence, Paul replied, “My confidence level is high but, at the same time, the truth about sports is (that) you never know what can really happen and, more so, (in) boxing.

“A fight could change with one punch but I am focused and will face every one of my opponents with that in mind.”

Paul was involved in a training camp in Ireland but is currently fine-tuning his preparation in Birmingham.

“Preparation for this tournament was satisfactory,” he said. “We had a great training camp where the team got some well-needed sparring, leading up to this event.

“For my fighting abilities, I hope to come off a bit more aggressive earlier in my bouts,” Paul ended.

The TT boxing contingent at the Games includes Paul, Anthony Joseph and Tianna Guy, with Reynold Cox and Rawlson Dopwell as the team’s officials.