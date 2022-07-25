93 new covid19 cases in Tobago in past week

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has 86 active covid19 cases after 93 new cases were confirmed in the last week.

The island’s covid19 death toll has risen to 273 with the death of a fully vaccinated person.

In the weekly statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported 12 people are in hospital, four of whom are fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated and seven unvaccinated.

The division said Tobago has 9,913 recovered patients.